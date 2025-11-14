Prospect Financial Services LLC Sells 2,248 Shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF $QQQM

Prospect Financial Services LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 67.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,061 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,248 shares during the quarter. Prospect Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in QQQM. NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 273.2% in the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 400.0% in the 2nd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the first quarter worth $42,000.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQM opened at $250.48 on Friday. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a twelve month low of $165.72 and a twelve month high of $262.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $249.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $232.03. The company has a market capitalization of $65.60 billion, a PE ratio of 31.95 and a beta of 1.16.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were given a $0.3025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

