Prospect Financial Services LLC Sells 11,857 Shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. $PAA

Prospect Financial Services LLC lowered its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Free Report) by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,519 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 11,857 shares during the quarter. Prospect Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Plains All American Pipeline were worth $1,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PAA. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the second quarter valued at about $215,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 602,204 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $11,032,000 after acquiring an additional 5,145 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Plains All American Pipeline during the 2nd quarter valued at about $188,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 397.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,696 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 4,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Americana Partners LLC increased its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 273,307 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,007,000 after purchasing an additional 15,706 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Plains All American Pipeline alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PAA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup set a $18.00 target price on Plains All American Pipeline and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Zacks Research raised shares of Plains All American Pipeline to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a report on Friday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.45.

Plains All American Pipeline Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PAA opened at $16.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.68 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.01. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $15.57 and a fifty-two week high of $21.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.80 and its 200 day moving average is $17.42.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 11.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Plains All American Pipeline Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 31st. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is 125.62%.

About Plains All American Pipeline

(Free Report)

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminaling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Crude Oil and NGL. The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and on barges or railcars.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Plains All American Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains All American Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.