Prospect Financial Services LLC Purchases 20,264 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF $SPLG

Prospect Financial Services LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 316.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,659 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,264 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF makes up 1.2% of Prospect Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Prospect Financial Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 194.6% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

SPLG stock opened at $80.38 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.26. The company has a market capitalization of $95.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.61 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $56.67 and a 52-week high of $81.14.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.