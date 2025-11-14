ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Shares Gap Up – Here’s Why

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $14.48, but opened at $15.13. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ shares last traded at $14.4280, with a volume of 106,639,648 shares traded.
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Stock Down 1.9%
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.08.
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ’s stock is scheduled to reverse split before the market opens on Thursday, November 20th. The 1-5 reverse split was recently announced. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Wednesday, November 19th.
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Cuts Dividend
Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQQQ. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 105.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Park Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 69.3% in the first quarter. Redwood Park Advisors LLC now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 47.2% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PayPay Securities Corp increased its position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 100.8% in the 2nd quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 3,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568 shares in the last quarter.
About ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.
