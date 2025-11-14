ProShare Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Universal Health Realty Income Trust $UHT

ProShare Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT – Free Report) by 12.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 151,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 21,824 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC owned about 1.09% of Universal Health Realty Income Trust worth $6,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 1.4% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 18,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 101.8% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 4.2% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust Stock Performance

NYSE UHT opened at $39.49 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 7.37 and a quick ratio of 7.25. Universal Health Realty Income Trust has a 1 year low of $34.56 and a 1 year high of $42.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $547.81 million, a PE ratio of 30.61 and a beta of 0.97.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.5%. Universal Health Realty Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 229.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Universal Health Realty Income Trust news, CEO Alan B. Miller bought 12,247 shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.02 per share, for a total transaction of $453,383.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 182,104 shares in the company, valued at $6,741,490.08. This represents a 7.21% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust Company Profile

Universal Health Realty Income Trust, a real estate investment trust, invests in healthcare and human-service related facilities including acute care hospitals, behavioral health care hospitals, specialty facilities, medical/office buildings, free-standing emergency departments and childcare centers.

