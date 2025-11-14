ProShare Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in DTE Energy Company $DTE

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,633 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $6,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 27.8% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 2,269 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in DTE Energy by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 395,891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,440,000 after acquiring an additional 20,338 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in DTE Energy by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 6,179 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $819,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672 shares in the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 3.0% during the first quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 13,078 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,440,000. 76.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DTE. Wall Street Zen raised DTE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $149.00 target price on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Bank of America increased their target price on DTE Energy from $153.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on DTE Energy from $147.00 to $146.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $148.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DTE Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.25.

DTE Energy Stock Down 1.8%

Shares of DTE opened at $137.80 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The company has a market capitalization of $28.62 billion, a PE ratio of 19.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.45. DTE Energy Company has a 52-week low of $116.30 and a 52-week high of $143.79.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 10.16%.During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.22 earnings per share. DTE Energy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.090-7.230 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 7.590-7.730 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DTE Energy Company will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

DTE Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.