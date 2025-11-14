ProShare Advisors LLC Has $6.57 Million Stake in Matthews International Corporation $MATW

ProShare Advisors LLC reduced its position in Matthews International Corporation (NASDAQ:MATW – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 274,706 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,102 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.89% of Matthews International worth $6,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Matthews International by 55.1% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Matthews International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Simplex Trading LLC raised its holdings in shares of Matthews International by 613.7% in the 2nd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 9,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 11,034 shares in the last quarter. Maven Securities LTD bought a new position in shares of Matthews International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $334,000. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in Matthews International by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 17,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MATW stock opened at $25.63 on Friday. Matthews International Corporation has a 52 week low of $18.50 and a 52 week high of $32.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $789.17 million, a PE ratio of -12.09 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.96 and its 200-day moving average is $23.28.

Matthews International ( NASDAQ:MATW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Matthews International had a negative net margin of 4.01% and a positive return on equity of 9.15%. The business had revenue of $386.66 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Matthews International Corporation will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MATW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Matthews International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Matthews International in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Sell”.

Matthews International Corporation provides brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Memorialization, Industrial Technologies, and SGK Brand Solutions. The Memorialization segment provides bronze and granite memorials, upright granite memorials and monuments, concrete burial vaults, cremation memorialization products, granite benches, flower vases, crypt plates and letters, cremation urns, niche units, cemetery features, and statues, as well as bronze plaques, letters, emblems, vases, lights and photo ceramics, granite monuments, mausoleums, crypts, and flush memorials.

