ProShare Advisors LLC Has $6.50 Million Stock Holdings in Standex International Corporation $SXI

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Standex International Corporation (NYSE:SXI – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.34% of Standex International worth $6,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Standex International by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 590,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $95,309,000 after acquiring an additional 6,121 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank bought a new stake in Standex International in the second quarter valued at about $411,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Standex International by 30.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 73,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,934,000 after purchasing an additional 17,139 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Standex International by 21.8% during the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 3,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Standex International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $341,000. 90.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Standex International Stock Performance

Shares of Standex International stock opened at $231.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $222.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $186.92. Standex International Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $128.85 and a fifty-two week high of $247.16. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.17.

Standex International Increases Dividend

Standex International ( NYSE:SXI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $217.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.96 million. Standex International had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 7.06%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Standex International Corporation will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 21st. Investors of record on Friday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. This is a positive change from Standex International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 7th. Standex International’s payout ratio is presently 31.19%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on SXI. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Standex International in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Standex International from $200.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Standex International from $205.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Standex International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 4th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of Standex International in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Standex International

In other news, CEO David A. Dunbar sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $4,230,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 103,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,433,655. This represents a 14.76% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vineet Kshirsagar sold 650 shares of Standex International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.37, for a total value of $151,690.50. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 5,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,177,818.39. This trade represents a 11.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 34,465 shares of company stock valued at $7,772,378 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

Standex International Company Profile

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

