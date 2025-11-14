ProShare Advisors LLC Buys 6,100 Shares of United Airlines Holdings Inc $UAL

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) by 9.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,261 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $5,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in United Airlines by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 935 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in United Airlines by 1.1% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 10,286 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $819,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in United Airlines by 8.8% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,759 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 4,651 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foster Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 2.8% during the second quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 5,392 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. 69.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Airlines Stock Down 2.8%

Shares of NASDAQ:UAL opened at $97.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $99.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.24. United Airlines Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $52.00 and a 52-week high of $116.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

United Airlines ( NASDAQ:UAL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The transportation company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.13. United Airlines had a return on equity of 26.94% and a net margin of 5.64%.The company had revenue of $15.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. United Airlines has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 3.000-3.500 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that United Airlines Holdings Inc will post 12.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UAL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of United Airlines in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of United Airlines from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of United Airlines in a research note on Monday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on United Airlines from $149.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on United Airlines from $131.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.93.

United Airlines Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

