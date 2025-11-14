Proficient Auto Logistics, Inc. $PAL Shares Purchased by Boston Partners

Boston Partners raised its position in Proficient Auto Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAL – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,501,550 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,763 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned 0.06% of Proficient Auto Logistics worth $10,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Corebridge Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Proficient Auto Logistics by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. now owns 10,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 2,619 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Proficient Auto Logistics by 29.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 3,225 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in Proficient Auto Logistics by 44.7% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 12,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 3,866 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Proficient Auto Logistics in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its stake in Proficient Auto Logistics by 1.6% during the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 466,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,901,000 after acquiring an additional 7,137 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ PAL opened at $7.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.76 million, a PE ratio of 260.00, a PEG ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 2.53. Proficient Auto Logistics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.76 and a twelve month high of $11.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.32.

PAL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Proficient Auto Logistics in a research note on Wednesday. William Blair lowered shares of Proficient Auto Logistics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Proficient Auto Logistics in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $13.00 target price on shares of Proficient Auto Logistics in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

Proficient Auto Logistics, Inc focuses on providing auto transportation and logistics services in North America. It primarily focuses on transporting and delivering finished vehicles from automotive production facilities, ports of entry, and rail yards to a network of automotive dealerships. The company operates approximately 1,130 auto transport vehicles and trailers, including 615 company-owned transport vehicles and trailers.

