Private Capital Advisors Inc. Has $18.49 Million Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Private Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 84,269 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,924 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 2.3% of Private Capital Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Private Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $18,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter worth $27,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 81.9% in the second quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 211 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Ryan Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMZN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citizens Jmp raised their price target on Amazon.com from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $315.00 target price (up from $300.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Amazon.com from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $300.00 price target (up previously from $275.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Susquehanna set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-seven have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $294.15.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.03, for a total value of $5,500,660.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 493,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,391,555.21. This trade represents a 4.27% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 19,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.58, for a total transaction of $4,403,237.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,178,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $482,712,473.16. This represents a 0.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 123,300 shares of company stock worth $28,294,038 in the last three months. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Trading Down 2.7%

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $237.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $161.38 and a 12-month high of $258.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.22, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $228.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $220.16.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $180.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.53 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. Amazon.com has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Stories

