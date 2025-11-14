Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) Price Target Raised to C$106.00

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$101.00 to C$106.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning,BayStreet.CA reports.

PBH has been the topic of several other reports. Desjardins upped their price objective on Premium Brands from C$98.00 to C$103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Premium Brands from C$99.00 to C$101.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Premium Brands from C$140.00 to C$145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Premium Brands from C$98.00 to C$108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Premium Brands from C$100.00 to C$118.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Premium Brands has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$113.73.

TSE:PBH opened at C$88.20 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.00. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$94.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$88.32. Premium Brands has a twelve month low of C$72.57 and a twelve month high of C$99.90.

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter. Premium Brands had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 5.66%. The business had revenue of C$1.99 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Premium Brands will post 6.039823 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Premium Brands Holdings Corp is engaged in specialty food manufacturing, premium food distribution, and wholesale businesses with operations in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, Nevada, and Washington State. The company’s business segments include Specialty Foods, Premium Food Distribution, and Corporate.

