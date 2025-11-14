Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) Trading 28.9% Higher Following Analyst Upgrade

Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN – Get Free Report) was up 28.9% during mid-day trading on Friday after HC Wainwright raised their price target on the stock from $8.50 to $9.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. Precigen traded as high as $4.93 and last traded at $4.9750. Approximately 4,636,751 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 11% from the average daily volume of 4,191,926 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.86.
A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on PGEN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Precigen from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Precigen from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Precigen in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Precigen in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Precigen presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.50.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Precigen in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in Precigen during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Precigen by 142.9% during the first quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 36,771 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 21,633 shares during the period. Flower City Capital purchased a new position in Precigen during the third quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of Precigen by 134.7% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 48,803 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 28,005 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.51% of the company’s stock.
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.78 and a 200 day moving average of $2.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.04 and a beta of 1.71.
Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.03). Precigen had a negative return on equity of 842.83% and a negative net margin of 2,868.66%.The business had revenue of $2.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.67 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Precigen, Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.
Precigen, Inc operates as a discovery and clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that develops gene and cell therapies using precision technology to target diseases in therapeutic areas of immuno-oncology, autoimmune disorders, and infectious diseases. It operates through two segments, Biopharmaceuticals and Exemplar.
