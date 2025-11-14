Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey Sells 390 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. $HCA

Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey cut its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 26,603 shares of the company’s stock after selling 390 shares during the quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $10,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ORG Partners LLC grew its stake in HCA Healthcare by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,791,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Glenview Trust co boosted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 1,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC increased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.1% during the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 3,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 5.5% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. 62.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at HCA Healthcare

In other news, EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 3,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.84, for a total transaction of $1,606,670.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 31,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,194,716.52. The trade was a 10.85% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael R. Mcalevey sold 3,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.79, for a total transaction of $1,843,990.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 3,487 shares in the company, valued at $1,652,105.73. The trade was a 52.74% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of NYSE:HCA opened at $473.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.41. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $289.98 and a 12-month high of $479.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $432.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $395.09.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 24th. The company reported $6.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.64 by $1.32. The company had revenue of $19.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.55 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.53% and a negative return on equity of 792.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.90 earnings per share. HCA Healthcare has set its FY 2025 guidance at 27.000-28.000 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 24.98 EPS for the current year.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on HCA Healthcare from $470.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $417.00 price target on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Raymond James Financial set a $525.00 target price on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, HCA Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $474.53.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

