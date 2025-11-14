Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey Raises Position in Axon Enterprise, Inc $AXON

Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey increased its stake in Axon Enterprise, Inc (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 7.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,326 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the period. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $9,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Axon Enterprise by 23,203.7% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 614,053 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $322,961,000 after buying an additional 611,418 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 1st quarter worth $264,796,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the 2nd quarter worth about $255,833,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its stake in Axon Enterprise by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 927,801 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $487,977,000 after acquiring an additional 212,931 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Axon Enterprise by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,632,008 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,540,005,000 after acquiring an additional 185,571 shares during the period. 79.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AXON shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $870.00 target price on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $855.00 price objective (up from $645.00) on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $895.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $810.71.

Shares of AXON opened at $557.29 on Friday. Axon Enterprise, Inc has a 1-year low of $469.24 and a 1-year high of $885.91. The company has a market capitalization of $43.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.60, a P/E/G ratio of 29.49 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $706.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $734.49.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $710.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $704.83 million. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 13.64%.Axon Enterprise’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Axon Enterprise, Inc will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Axon Enterprise news, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 10,000 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $743.64, for a total transaction of $7,436,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 3,043,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,263,626,774.48. The trade was a 0.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jennifer H. Mak sold 77 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $760.00, for a total value of $58,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 15,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,402,280. The trade was a 0.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 38,622 shares of company stock valued at $26,439,364 over the last ninety days. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

