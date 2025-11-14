Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey Raises Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. $ITW

Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 44,436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,884 shares during the quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $10,987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 90.9% in the second quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. 1248 Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on ITW shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $258.00 price objective on Illinois Tool Works in a report on Monday, October 27th. Evercore ISI set a $265.00 target price on Illinois Tool Works and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $265.00 target price on Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $262.00.

Illinois Tool Works Trading Down 0.1%

ITW opened at $245.28 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $253.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $252.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12 month low of $214.66 and a 12 month high of $279.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.11.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by $0.09. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 93.26% and a net margin of 19.05%.The company had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.91 EPS. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Illinois Tool Works has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.400-10.500 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be paid a $1.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $6.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is currently 62.46%.

Insider Activity at Illinois Tool Works

In other Illinois Tool Works news, Director Pamela B. Strobel sold 1,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.25, for a total transaction of $373,025.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 39,249 shares in the company, valued at $9,625,817.25. The trade was a 3.73% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 6,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.08, for a total transaction of $1,803,074.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 10,314 shares in the company, valued at $2,734,035.12. The trade was a 39.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

(Free Report)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

Further Reading

