Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey Increases Position in Transdigm Group Incorporated $TDG

Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey boosted its stake in shares of Transdigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 6.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,390 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey’s holdings in Transdigm Group were worth $12,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Equitable Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Transdigm Group by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 6,371 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $9,688,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in Transdigm Group by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 104,065 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $143,952,000 after purchasing an additional 5,369 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in Transdigm Group by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 7,077 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $10,763,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656 shares in the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Transdigm Group by 57.9% during the second quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 1,255 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,908,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Interval Partners LP purchased a new position in Transdigm Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,475,000. 95.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Transdigm Group Stock Performance

Shares of TDG opened at $1,324.29 on Friday. Transdigm Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $1,183.60 and a fifty-two week high of $1,623.82. The company has a market capitalization of $74.62 billion, a PE ratio of 43.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,295.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,402.99.

Transdigm Group Increases Dividend

Transdigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The aerospace company reported $10.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.33 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. Transdigm Group had a net margin of 20.98% and a negative return on equity of 35.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $9.83 earnings per share. Transdigm Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 36.490-38.530 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Transdigm Group Incorporated will post 35.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $90.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. This is an increase from Transdigm Group’s previous special dividend of $75.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,279.59, for a total value of $3,838,770.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 3,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,606,524. This trade represents a 45.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 2,736 shares of Transdigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,298.87, for a total transaction of $3,553,708.32. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 21,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,988,050.76. This trade represents a 11.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,802 shares of company stock worth $29,917,993. Insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,750.00 to $1,600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Transdigm Group from $1,420.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Transdigm Group from $1,480.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,500.00 to $1,450.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Transdigm Group from $1,700.00 to $1,600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 8th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,564.19.

Transdigm Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Featured Articles

