Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey Increases Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $REGN

Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,877 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 651 shares during the period. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $8,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Activest Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 110.5% during the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 40 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Colonial Trust Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, SouthState Corp lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 550.0% in the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 52 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on REGN shares. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $704.00 to $708.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $850.00 price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $595.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $761.00 to $756.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $580.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $789.91.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.9%

REGN stock opened at $694.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $596.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $570.46. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $476.49 and a twelve month high of $803.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.04 billion, a PE ratio of 16.64, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.73 by $2.10. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 32.13% and a return on equity of 13.76%. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $12.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 20th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 20th. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In related news, Director Christine A. Poon sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $654.27, for a total value of $4,252,755.00. Following the sale, the director owned 2,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,538,843.04. This trade represents a 73.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jason Pitofsky sold 431 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $651.43, for a total value of $280,766.33. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 4,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,757,503.19. This represents a 9.24% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 7.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

