Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey Grows Position in EMCOR Group, Inc. $EME

Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey boosted its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,814 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $8,994,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of EME. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in EMCOR Group in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Groupe la Francaise lifted its holdings in EMCOR Group by 79.2% during the first quarter. Groupe la Francaise now owns 86 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Pandora Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in EMCOR Group during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Tobam boosted its position in EMCOR Group by 1,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tobam now owns 80 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Get EMCOR Group alerts:

EMCOR Group Stock Performance

Shares of EMCOR Group stock opened at $618.78 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $662.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $578.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.68 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $320.89 and a 52 week high of $778.64.

EMCOR Group Announces Dividend

EMCOR Group ( NYSE:EME Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The construction company reported $6.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.57. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 38.01%. EMCOR Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.80 EPS. EMCOR Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 25.000-25.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 20.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 15th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 15th. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.02%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised EMCOR Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $495.00 to $676.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. William Blair began coverage on EMCOR Group in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of EMCOR Group from $692.00 to $718.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. Robert W. Baird set a $713.00 price target on shares of EMCOR Group in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of EMCOR Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $692.83.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on EME

Insider Transactions at EMCOR Group

In other EMCOR Group news, Director Robin A. Walker-Lee sold 1,325 shares of EMCOR Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $677.22, for a total transaction of $897,316.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 6,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,158,130.80. The trade was a 17.75% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EMCOR Group Profile

(Free Report)

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EMCOR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMCOR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.