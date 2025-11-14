Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey Boosts Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. $KMI

Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 296,222 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,524 shares during the quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $8,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KMI. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 1st quarter worth $205,966,000. 59 North Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 1st quarter valued at about $195,658,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 37.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 20,281,385 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $578,628,000 after buying an additional 5,529,065 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 55.5% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 8,505,330 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $250,057,000 after buying an additional 3,037,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the second quarter worth about $68,124,000. Institutional investors own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on KMI. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on Kinder Morgan from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Kinder Morgan from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley set a $30.00 price target on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Friday, September 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.31.

Insider Activity at Kinder Morgan

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 6,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $166,482.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 213,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,765,472. This trade represents a 2.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Richard D. Kinder bought 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.96 per share, with a total value of $25,960,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman directly owned 246,212,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,391,672,683.88. The trade was a 0.41% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 1,004,287 shares of company stock valued at $26,072,463 and have sold 18,498 shares valued at $506,660. 12.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

Kinder Morgan stock opened at $26.89 on Friday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.94 and a twelve month high of $31.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $59.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.04, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.18 and its 200 day moving average is $27.42.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 16.61%.The business had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Kinder Morgan has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.270-1.270 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Investors of record on Monday, November 3rd will be paid a $0.2925 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.4%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is presently 95.90%.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

