PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Trims Position in AMETEK, Inc. $AME

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 198,283 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,099 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $35,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in AMETEK by 127.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,479,397 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $598,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947,831 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in AMETEK by 21.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,970,047 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,888,385,000 after buying an additional 1,908,742 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in AMETEK in the first quarter worth about $94,051,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in AMETEK by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,178,233 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $374,961,000 after acquiring an additional 484,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AMETEK during the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,872,000. Institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AME stock opened at $194.11 on Friday. AMETEK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $145.02 and a twelve month high of $204.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $188.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $182.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.12.

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.13. AMETEK had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 20.60%.The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. AMETEK has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.900-1.950 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 7.320-7.370 EPS. On average, analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.56%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AME shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on AMETEK from $212.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. DA Davidson raised their price objective on AMETEK from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of AMETEK in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of AMETEK from $198.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of AMETEK from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.00.

In related news, insider Ronald J. Oscher sold 26,290 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.05, for a total transaction of $5,259,314.50. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 40,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,047,211.30. This trade represents a 39.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

