PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 825,982 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF $SCZ

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 57.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 610,968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 825,982 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $44,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 118,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,224,000 after buying an additional 5,382 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 21,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 8.8% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 7.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 113,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,234,000 after acquiring an additional 4,139 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $76.33 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $76.59 and its 200-day moving average is $73.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.27 billion, a PE ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 0.89. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.64 and a fifty-two week high of $78.13.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Profile

