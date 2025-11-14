PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $41.99 Million Stock Position in ASML Holding N.V. $ASML

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 52,401 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 14,499 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in ASML were worth $41,994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in ASML by 153.8% in the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 33 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of ASML in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of ASML by 129.4% during the second quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 39 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Maseco LLP bought a new position in shares of ASML during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in ASML in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

ASML Stock Performance

NASDAQ ASML opened at $1,019.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $401.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $975.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $826.09. ASML Holding N.V. has a 1 year low of $578.51 and a 1 year high of $1,086.11.

ASML Increases Dividend

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 15th. The semiconductor company reported $6.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.27 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.99 billion. ASML had a net margin of 27.08% and a return on equity of 47.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.28 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ASML Holding N.V. will post 25.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 29th were paid a $1.857 dividend. This is a positive change from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.86. This represents a $7.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 29th. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.76%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ASML shares. Hsbc Global Res raised ASML to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Rothschild Redb raised shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of ASML from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Bank Degroof lowered shares of ASML to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ASML has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,076.33.

ASML Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

