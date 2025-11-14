PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Grows Position in Southern Company (The) $SO

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Southern Company (The) (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 522,032 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,760 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $47,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Equitable Trust Co. grew its stake in Southern by 24.7% during the second quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 34,527 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,171,000 after buying an additional 6,843 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southern by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 7,145 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter. Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Southern during the 2nd quarter worth $2,352,000. Investors Research Corp increased its holdings in Southern by 1,982.6% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 5,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 5,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC raised its position in Southern by 35.8% in the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 116,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,672,000 after purchasing an additional 30,618 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “outperform” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on shares of Southern in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Southern from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. BTIG Research began coverage on Southern in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Cowen began coverage on shares of Southern in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Southern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.56.

Southern Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of SO opened at $91.11 on Friday. Southern Company has a one year low of $80.46 and a one year high of $100.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $94.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $100.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.45.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $7.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.04 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 15.10%.Southern’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Southern Company will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southern Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 17th will be issued a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 17th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.27%.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

