PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. $DD

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 762,208 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 23,040 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $52,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DD. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,012 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 241,065 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,003,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the 1st quarter worth about $1,802,000. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 15,147 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after buying an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 4.3% during the first quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. 73.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Zacks Research lowered shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $100.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $38.90 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.92.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Steven P. Larrabee sold 43,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.17, for a total transaction of $3,334,361.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 38,585 shares in the company, valued at $2,977,604.45. This trade represents a 52.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 74,208 shares of company stock worth $5,714,861. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of DD opened at $40.60 on Friday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.50 and a 52-week high of $41.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.21. The company has a market capitalization of $17.01 billion, a PE ratio of -86.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.11.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. DuPont de Nemours had a negative net margin of 1.54% and a positive return on equity of 7.85%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is -43.48%.

DuPont de Nemours declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 6th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to repurchase up to 12.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

