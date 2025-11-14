PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Cuts Stock Position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF $IUSV

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 574,965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,082 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $54,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IUSV. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $53,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $88,000.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of IUSV stock opened at $101.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.61 billion, a PE ratio of 20.41 and a beta of 0.90. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 1 year low of $80.14 and a 1 year high of $102.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.28.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th were given a $0.4714 dividend. This is an increase from iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

