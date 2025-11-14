Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ.UN) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ.UN – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$4.02 and traded as low as C$3.96. Plaza Retail REIT shares last traded at C$3.97, with a volume of 53,477 shares changing hands.

Plaza Retail REIT Trading Down 1.5%

The stock has a market capitalization of C$438.41 million, a P/E ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$4.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$4.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.16.

Get Plaza Retail REIT alerts:

Plaza Retail REIT Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be paid a $0.0233 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 7.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 31st. Plaza Retail REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.96%.

Plaza Retail REIT Company Profile

Plaza Retail REIT is an open-ended real estate investment trust and is a retail property owner and developer, focused on Ontario, Quebec and Atlantic Canada. Plaza’s portfolio includes interests in approximately 268 properties totaling approximately 8.6 million square feet across Canada and additional lands held for development.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Plaza Retail REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plaza Retail REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.