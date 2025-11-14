Pivotree (CVE:PVT) Stock Price Up 2.6% – Here’s Why

Pivotree Inc. (CVE:PVT – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 2.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$1.62 and last traded at C$1.55. 12,147 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 10% from the average session volume of 13,436 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.51.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Cormark upgraded Pivotree from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$1.75.

Pivotree Trading Up 2.6%

Pivotree Company Profile

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.38. The firm has a market cap of C$40.81 million, a PE ratio of -17.22 and a beta of -0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Pivotree Inc designs, integrates, deploys, and manages digital platforms in commerce, data management, and supply chain for retail and branded manufacturers in Canada and internationally. The company offers infrastructure deployment, data transaction, subscription license, system and application triage and support, configuration management, and security services, as well as provides web and application hosting services.

