Pivotree (CVE:PVT) Stock Price Up 2.6% – Here’s Why

Pivotree Inc. (CVE:PVT – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 2.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$1.62 and last traded at C$1.55. 12,147 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 10% from the average session volume of 13,436 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.51.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Cormark upgraded Pivotree from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$1.75.
View Our Latest Research Report on PVT
Pivotree Trading Up 2.6%
Pivotree Company Profile
Pivotree Inc designs, integrates, deploys, and manages digital platforms in commerce, data management, and supply chain for retail and branded manufacturers in Canada and internationally. The company offers infrastructure deployment, data transaction, subscription license, system and application triage and support, configuration management, and security services, as well as provides web and application hosting services.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Pivotree
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- dLocal Falls Despite Blowout Q3 Results—What Investors Are Missing
- Growth Investing: Should You Adopt This Investing Strategy in 2022?
- Ondas Holdings Signals a Rebound as Drone Demand Soars
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- Disney’s 2026 Outlook Brightens Under Iger’s Magic Touch
Receive News & Ratings for Pivotree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pivotree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.