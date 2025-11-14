Phoenix Wealth Advisors Sells 338 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. $APD

Phoenix Wealth Advisors trimmed its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,883 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 338 shares during the period. Air Products and Chemicals makes up approximately 1.0% of Phoenix Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Phoenix Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $2,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.4% in the second quarter. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. now owns 4,873 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,374,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 141.8% in the second quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. now owns 4,464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. ABN Amro Investment Solutions purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the second quarter valued at about $5,980,000. Finally, EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 0.5% in the second quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 40,735 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,490,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

Shares of APD opened at $263.26 on Friday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $235.55 and a 52 week high of $341.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $58.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.88, a P/E/G ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $266.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $277.91.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.38 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 12.86%.The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.56 earnings per share. Air Products and Chemicals has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.950-3.100 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 12.850-13.150 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on APD shares. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $375.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho set a $300.00 price target on Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Friday, November 7th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.75.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

