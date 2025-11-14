Phoenix Wealth Advisors Makes New $291,000 Investment in Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF $FLMI

Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLMI – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF by 44.6% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 1,841 shares in the last quarter.

Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:FLMI opened at $24.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.81 and its 200-day moving average is $24.36. Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $23.05 and a 1-year high of $25.38.

About Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF

The Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF (FLMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in municipal bonds of any credit quality. The portfolio manager seeks dollar-weighted average maturity of three to ten years. FLMI was launched on Aug 31, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

