Phoenix Wealth Advisors Invests $1.45 Million in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF $SPYD

Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 34,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,449,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. GSB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 60.8% in the second quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Access Investment Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 116.7% in the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $128,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF Stock Performance

SPYD opened at $43.08 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $37.92 and a 52-week high of $47.52. The firm has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.60 and its 200-day moving average is $43.24.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (SPYD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 High Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of the 80 highest-yielding stocks selected from the S&P 500. Stocks are equally-weighted. SPYD was launched on Oct 21, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

