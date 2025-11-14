Phoenix Wealth Advisors Buys 7,199 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF $JPST

Phoenix Wealth Advisors raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 462,090 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,199 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises 9.8% of Phoenix Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Phoenix Wealth Advisors’ holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $23,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JPST. Strategent Financial LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Strategent Financial LLC now owns 349,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,694,000 after buying an additional 4,657 shares in the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 36.1% during the second quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 674,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,184,000 after purchasing an additional 179,002 shares during the last quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 9.3% in the first quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 135,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,862,000 after purchasing an additional 11,570 shares in the last quarter. Clear Point Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Clear Point Advisors Inc. now owns 64,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $374,000. 2.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Trading Down 0.0%

JPST stock opened at $50.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.04 and a beta of 0.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.60. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a twelve month low of $50.30 and a twelve month high of $50.78.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

