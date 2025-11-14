Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at Scotiabank

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Scotiabank to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on Pfizer from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Pfizer from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.28.

Pfizer Stock Down 0.3%

Pfizer stock opened at $25.80 on Wednesday. Pfizer has a fifty-two week low of $20.92 and a fifty-two week high of $27.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.43. The stock has a market cap of $146.66 billion, a PE ratio of 13.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.54.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $16.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.94 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 21.42%. Pfizer has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.000-3.150 EPS. Research analysts predict that Pfizer will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,542 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. Citizens National Bank Trust Department raised its stake in Pfizer by 0.9% during the second quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 46,103 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Peak Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 1.4% in the second quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC now owns 28,768 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $697,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas boosted its stake in Pfizer by 0.6% in the third quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 66,841 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. Finally, Able Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 2.0% during the second quarter. Able Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,128 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

