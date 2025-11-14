Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) Reaches New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$21.98 and last traded at C$21.83, with a volume of 791436 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$20.78.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$19.25 to C$21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$21.44.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on PEY
Peyto Exploration & Development Stock Performance
Insider Activity
In other news, insider Riley Millar Frame sold 47,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.45, for a total value of C$867,239.30. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 127,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,353,115.45. This represents a 26.93% decrease in their position. Also, insider Crissy Rafoss acquired 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of C$18.51 per share, with a total value of C$101,805.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider directly owned 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$101,805. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 14,450 shares of company stock worth $267,380. Company insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.
Peyto Exploration & Development Company Profile
Peyto Exploration & Development Corp (Peyto Exploration & Development) is an oil and gas company that involves in the exploration and development of natural gas. The company acquires, explores, develops and produces crude oil and unconventional natural gas reserves.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Peyto Exploration & Development
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- Eli Lilly Strikes Deal With Trump: Why Shares Are Up 10% Since
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- Here’s What We Learned From AST SpaceMobile’s Q3 Earnings Report
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- 3 Stocks Quietly Leveraging AI While Everyone Chases NVIDIA
Receive News & Ratings for Peyto Exploration & Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peyto Exploration & Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.