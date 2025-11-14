Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras $PBR Stock Holdings Trimmed by Ignite Planners LLC

Ignite Planners LLC lessened its position in shares of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Free Report) by 78.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,511 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 70,249 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC’s holdings in Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras were worth $234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GQG Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 256,098,882 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $3,672,458,000 after acquiring an additional 18,862,848 shares in the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new position in Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras in the second quarter worth $148,086,000. Carrhae Capital LLP bought a new stake in Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras during the first quarter valued at $64,765,000. Perpetual Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras by 1.5% during the second quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 3,261,657 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $40,803,000 after purchasing an additional 48,400 shares during the period. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,242,860 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $46,503,000 after buying an additional 93,409 shares during the last quarter.

Get Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras from $15.80 to $14.40 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Zacks Research downgraded Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Wall Street Zen lowered Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.90.

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras Stock Up 0.3%

PBR opened at $13.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $83.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 0.83. Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras has a 12 month low of $11.03 and a 12 month high of $15.10.

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $23.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.50 billion. Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras had a return on equity of 34.11% and a net margin of 15.99%. As a group, research analysts predict that Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.1773 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 26th. Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.22%.

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras Company Profile

(Free Report)

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. The Exploration and Production segment explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily for supplies to the domestic refineries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.