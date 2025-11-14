Penserra Capital Management LLC Invests $84,000 in Docusign Inc. $DOCU

Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Docusign Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new position in Docusign in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hemington Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Docusign by 318.1% during the first quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Docusign in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Docusign by 864.6% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Docusign in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. 77.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Docusign Trading Down 3.4%

Shares of DOCU opened at $67.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $74.22 and a 200 day moving average of $77.27. The company has a market capitalization of $13.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.38, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.01. Docusign Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.35 and a 12 month high of $107.86.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Docusign ( NASDAQ:DOCU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 4th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $800.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $780.35 million. Docusign had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 9.08%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. Docusign has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. FY 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Docusign Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on shares of Docusign in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Docusign in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Docusign from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Docusign from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Docusign from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and fifteen have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Docusign currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.14.

Insider Transactions at Docusign

In related news, insider James P. Shaughnessy sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.19, for a total value of $533,925.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 55,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,946,915.98. This represents a 11.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Peter Solvik sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.48, for a total value of $1,222,200.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 135,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,020,414.44. This trade represents a 9.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 102,533 shares of company stock valued at $7,709,933. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

About Docusign

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

