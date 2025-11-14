Penserra Capital Management LLC Invests $139,000 in BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. $BTSG

Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTSG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in BrightSpring Health Services by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 566,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,250,000 after buying an additional 31,289 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BrightSpring Health Services by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 199,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,613,000 after acquiring an additional 16,434 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of BrightSpring Health Services by 131.8% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 37,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 21,563 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its position in BrightSpring Health Services by 145.1% during the first quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 939,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,996,000 after purchasing an additional 556,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in BrightSpring Health Services during the first quarter worth about $226,000.

Get BrightSpring Health Services alerts:

BrightSpring Health Services Price Performance

BTSG opened at $31.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.05, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.81. BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.26 and a 12-month high of $35.01.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BrightSpring Health Services ( NASDAQ:BTSG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 20th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. BrightSpring Health Services had a net margin of 1.04% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. BrightSpring Health Services has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.300-0.300 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of BrightSpring Health Services in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on BrightSpring Health Services from $30.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Zacks Research raised BrightSpring Health Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on BrightSpring Health Services from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on BrightSpring Health Services from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.73.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BrightSpring Health Services

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Jon B. Rousseau sold 235,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.78, for a total transaction of $6,763,300.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 1,131,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,576,945.40. This represents a 17.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Lisa A. Nalley sold 20,000 shares of BrightSpring Health Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.78, for a total value of $575,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 131,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,774,497. This trade represents a 13.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BrightSpring Health Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

BrightSpring Health Services, Inc operates a home and community-based healthcare services platform in the United States. The company's platform focuses on delivering pharmacy and provider services, including clinical and supportive care in home and community settings to Medicare, Medicaid, and insured populations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BrightSpring Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrightSpring Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.