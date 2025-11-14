Penserra Capital Management LLC Invests $136,000 in NatWest Group plc $NWG

Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NWG. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NatWest Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $165,000. Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of NatWest Group by 7.9% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 41,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 3,022 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of NatWest Group by 22.6% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the period. Blue Barn Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NatWest Group in the second quarter valued at about $254,000. Finally, Atria Investments Inc raised its holdings in shares of NatWest Group by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 138,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after buying an additional 16,033 shares during the period. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NWG has been the subject of several recent research reports. BNP Paribas Exane downgraded shares of NatWest Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of NatWest Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded NatWest Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

NatWest Group Stock Down 1.2%

NatWest Group stock opened at $16.23 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.76 and a 200-day moving average of $14.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. NatWest Group plc has a twelve month low of $9.16 and a twelve month high of $16.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.24 billion, a PE ratio of 9.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.12.

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 24th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.63 billion. NatWest Group had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 12.77%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NatWest Group plc will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About NatWest Group

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Private Banking, and Commercial & Institutional segments.

