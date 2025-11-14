Penserra Capital Management LLC Has $49,000 Stake in Planet Fitness, Inc. $PLNT

Penserra Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Free Report) by 97.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,719 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Planet Fitness were worth $49,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 177,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,132,000 after purchasing an additional 11,437 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 183.4% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 127,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,303,000 after buying an additional 82,415 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness in the 1st quarter valued at $1,240,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 253.9% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455 shares during the period. 95.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PLNT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Macquarie raised their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on Planet Fitness from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Planet Fitness in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Planet Fitness in a report on Thursday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.77.

PLNT opened at $107.19 on Friday. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.72 and a 1 year high of $114.47. The company has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $98.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.98.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.08. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 15.97% and a negative return on equity of 126.58%. The company had revenue of $330.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.95 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Planet Fitness has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.000-3.030 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. The company operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The company is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

