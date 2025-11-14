Pearson, PLC (NYSE:PSO) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Pearson, PLC (NYSE:PSO – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.00.
PSO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Pearson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Pearson in a report on Monday, August 4th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Pearson in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Pearson in a research note on Monday, October 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Pearson
Institutional Trading of Pearson
Pearson Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE PSO opened at $13.31 on Friday. Pearson has a 52-week low of $12.88 and a 52-week high of $17.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.69.
About Pearson
Pearson plc offers educational courseware, assessments, and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Assessment & Qualifications, Virtual Learning, English Language Learning, Workforce Skills, and Higher Education.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Pearson
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- dLocal Falls Despite Blowout Q3 Results—What Investors Are Missing
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- Ondas Holdings Signals a Rebound as Drone Demand Soars
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- Disney’s 2026 Outlook Brightens Under Iger’s Magic Touch
Receive News & Ratings for Pearson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pearson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.