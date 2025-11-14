Pearson, PLC (NYSE:PSO) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Pearson, PLC (NYSE:PSO – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.00.

PSO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Pearson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Pearson in a report on Monday, August 4th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Pearson in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Pearson in a research note on Monday, October 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pearson during the first quarter valued at about $11,546,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Pearson in the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,104,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in Pearson by 1,072.4% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 605,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,043,000 after buying an additional 554,044 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Pearson by 109.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 445,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,647,000 after buying an additional 232,788 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Pearson by 672.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 261,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,906,000 after acquiring an additional 227,725 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PSO opened at $13.31 on Friday. Pearson has a 52-week low of $12.88 and a 52-week high of $17.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.69.

Pearson plc offers educational courseware, assessments, and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Assessment & Qualifications, Virtual Learning, English Language Learning, Workforce Skills, and Higher Education.

