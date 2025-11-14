Palmer Square CLO Senior Debt ETF $PSQA Shares Purchased by Ignite Planners LLC

Ignite Planners LLC boosted its holdings in Palmer Square CLO Senior Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PSQA – Free Report) by 13.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 265,516 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,712 shares during the period. Palmer Square CLO Senior Debt ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Ignite Planners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Ignite Planners LLC owned approximately 13.97% of Palmer Square CLO Senior Debt ETF worth $5,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, MGO One Seven LLC acquired a new position in Palmer Square CLO Senior Debt ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $339,000.

Get Palmer Square CLO Senior Debt ETF alerts:

Palmer Square CLO Senior Debt ETF Price Performance

Shares of PSQA opened at $20.50 on Friday. Palmer Square CLO Senior Debt ETF has a 52-week low of $20.05 and a 52-week high of $21.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.37.

About Palmer Square CLO Senior Debt ETF

The Palmer Square CLO Senior Debt ETF (PSQA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Palmer Square CLO Senior Debt index. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of floating rate, USD-denominated arbitrage collateralized loan obligations (CLOs) rated as AAA or AA by at least one of the major rating agencies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Palmer Square CLO Senior Debt ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palmer Square CLO Senior Debt ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.