Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR Shares Sold by Donoghue Forlines LLC

Donoghue Forlines LLC cut its holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 26.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,103 shares during the period. Donoghue Forlines LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $2,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLTR. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Palantir Technologies by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 537,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,204,000 after buying an additional 21,809 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 1.3% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 938,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,923,000 after acquiring an additional 12,300 shares in the last quarter. Presilium Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. New Century Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the second quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 11,668,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,786,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135,841 shares during the last quarter. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush set a $200.00 price target on Palantir Technologies and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Palantir Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $215.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on Palantir Technologies from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.28.

Shares of PLTR opened at $172.14 on Friday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $58.53 and a one year high of $207.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $180.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.94. The company has a market capitalization of $408.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 409.87, a PEG ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 2.63.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 28.11% and a return on equity of 15.48%. Palantir Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 62.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. Palantir Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 36,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.35, for a total value of $5,708,200.80. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 307,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,687,874.50. This trade represents a 10.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey Buckley sold 2,803 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.00, for a total transaction of $440,071.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 50,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,000,877. This represents a 5.21% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 1,527,750 shares of company stock valued at $234,463,896 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

