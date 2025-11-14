Pacific Life Fund Advisors LLC Has $15.07 Million Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF $TIP

Pacific Life Fund Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 136,930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 63,512 shares during the quarter. iShares TIPS Bond ETF comprises 1.6% of Pacific Life Fund Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Pacific Life Fund Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $15,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TIP. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 314,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,600,000 after buying an additional 6,157 shares during the period. Ethos Financial Group LLC increased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 21.3% during the second quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 176,445 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,416,000 after acquiring an additional 30,925 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 4,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 48.0% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 26,128 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,865,000 after acquiring an additional 8,474 shares during the period. Finally, Fairway Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 13,934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.62% of the company’s stock.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSEARCA:TIP opened at $110.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.08 billion, a PE ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 0.26. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $106.04 and a 1-year high of $112.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $111.43 and its 200-day moving average is $110.20.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

