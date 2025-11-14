O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. $ORLY Shares Purchased by Nixon Peabody Trust Co.

Nixon Peabody Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 1,400.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,065 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 3,794 shares during the quarter. Nixon Peabody Trust Co.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 1,443.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,679,108 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,130,866,000 after purchasing an additional 22,144,563 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1,317.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,651,104 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,590,894,000 after buying an additional 16,406,181 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1,820.9% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,116,976 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,272,363,000 after buying an additional 13,382,074 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,238,396 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,504,421,000 after acquiring an additional 75,125 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 1,558.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,356,249 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $392,630,000 after acquiring an additional 4,093,545 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $98.35 on Friday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $78.30 and a one year high of $108.71. The company has a market cap of $83.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $101.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.08.

Insider Activity at O’Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.23% and a negative return on equity of 206.86%. The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $11.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. O’Reilly Automotive has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.900-3.000 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 43.94 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.60, for a total value of $289,375.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 8,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $752,375. This represents a 27.78% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on ORLY. Guggenheim increased their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $101.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Mizuho set a $112.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $121.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.89.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

