Omnia Family Wealth LLC Purchases 1,067 Shares of Microsoft Corporation $MSFT

Omnia Family Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,422 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up 2.8% of Omnia Family Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Omnia Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $7,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Newton One Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Newton One Investments LLC now owns 75 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Bulwark Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Westend Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 386.7% in the second quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 155.7% in the first quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC now owns 156 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 71.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on MSFT. HSBC boosted their price target on Microsoft from $643.00 to $648.00 in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $640.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $650.00 to $625.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-eight have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $634.47.

Insider Activity at Microsoft

In related news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 149,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $504.78, for a total transaction of $75,315,699.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 790,852 shares in the company, valued at $399,206,272.56. This trade represents a 15.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 38,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $518.64, for a total transaction of $19,967,640.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 461,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,402,668.08. The trade was a 7.70% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Price Performance

MSFT opened at $503.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.74 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.80, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $513.96 and a 200-day moving average of $495.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. Microsoft Corporation has a 1-year low of $344.79 and a 1-year high of $555.45.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The software giant reported $4.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.65 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $77.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.49 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 33.47% and a net margin of 35.71%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.30 earnings per share. Microsoft has set its Q2 2026 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts expect that Microsoft Corporation will post 13.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 20th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 20th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.89%.

Microsoft Company Profile

(Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.