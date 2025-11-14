Olympiad Research LP Takes $329,000 Position in Northrop Grumman Corporation $NOC

Olympiad Research LP bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 658 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NOC. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 176.3% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,970 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 641 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 691 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in Northrop Grumman by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,742 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Northrop Grumman by 141.5% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,345 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the period. 83.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Northrop Grumman Trading Down 0.1%

NOC opened at $557.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Northrop Grumman Corporation has a 52 week low of $426.24 and a 52 week high of $640.90. The stock has a market cap of $79.62 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $590.67 and a 200-day moving average of $547.10.

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The aerospace company reported $7.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.43 by $1.24. The firm had revenue of $10.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.68 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 25.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $7.00 EPS. Northrop Grumman has set its FY 2025 guidance at 25.650-26.050 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Corporation will post 28.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $2.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $9.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NOC shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $547.00 to $565.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on Northrop Grumman from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Bank of America boosted their target price on Northrop Grumman from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Northrop Grumman from $625.00 to $688.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $642.73.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Further Reading

