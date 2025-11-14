Olympiad Research LP Purchases Shares of 2,482 BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. $BJ

Olympiad Research LP acquired a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. REAP Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 152.5% during the second quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Bayforest Capital Ltd raised its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 362.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. 98.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Performance

BJ’s Wholesale Club stock opened at $93.89 on Friday. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.92 and a fifty-two week high of $121.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $12.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.53, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.33.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BJ’s Wholesale Club ( NYSE:BJ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 22nd. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.49 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 30.40% and a net margin of 2.77%.The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. BJ’s Wholesale Club has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.200-4.35 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BJ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $108.00 to $105.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.18.

Insider Buying and Selling at BJ’s Wholesale Club

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 17,898 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.71, for a total value of $1,605,629.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 296,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,620,096.85. The trade was a 5.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Graham Luce sold 6,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.86, for a total value of $629,118.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 11,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,160,073.62. This represents a 35.16% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Company Profile

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse clubs. Its product categories include grocery, household and pet, television and electronics, furniture, computer and tablets, patio and outdoor living, lawn and garden, baby and kids, toys, home, health and beauty, appliances, and jewelry.

