Olympiad Research LP Makes New Investment in Upbound Group, Inc. $UPBD

Olympiad Research LP acquired a new position in shares of Upbound Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPBD – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 9,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPBD. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Upbound Group by 35.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Upbound Group by 414.1% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 2,108 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Upbound Group by 179.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 2,512 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Upbound Group during the first quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in Upbound Group during the second quarter valued at about $220,000. 90.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Upbound Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at Upbound Group

In other Upbound Group news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown bought 1,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.27 per share, with a total value of $43,448.77. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 90,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,025,790.55. This trade represents a 2.19% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Ralph T. Montrone sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total transaction of $151,380.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 49,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,239,373.29. The trade was a 10.88% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Upbound Group Trading Down 2.5%

NASDAQ UPBD opened at $17.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $986.14 million, a P/E ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. Upbound Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.84 and a 52 week high of $36.00.

Upbound Group (NASDAQ:UPBD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.02. Upbound Group had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 36.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Upbound Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.050-4.150 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Upbound Group, Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Upbound Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.2%. Upbound Group’s payout ratio is 107.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UPBD. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Upbound Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Upbound Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Upbound Group from $40.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Upbound Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 11th. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of Upbound Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on UPBD

About Upbound Group

(Free Report)

Upbound Group, Inc leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Rent-A-Center, Acima, Mexico, and Franchising. The company's brands, such as Rent-A-Center and Acima that facilitate consumer transactions across a range of store-based and virtual channels.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Upbound Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPBD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Upbound Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upbound Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.