Olympiad Research LP Makes New $402,000 Investment in Airbnb, Inc. $ABNB

Olympiad Research LP bought a new stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,000. Airbnb comprises approximately 0.7% of Olympiad Research LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey boosted its holdings in Airbnb by 3.7% during the second quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 64,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,545,000 after purchasing an additional 2,278 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Airbnb by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,942,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,314,057,000 after buying an additional 145,788 shares in the last quarter. ABC Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 137.3% in the 2nd quarter. ABC Arbitrage SA now owns 11,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after buying an additional 6,896 shares during the last quarter. denkapparat Operations GmbH purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $336,000. Finally, Wealth Alliance LLC grew its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 2.5% in the second quarter. Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 5,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 80.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Airbnb Stock Performance

Shares of ABNB opened at $121.19 on Friday. Airbnb, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $99.88 and a fifty-two week high of $163.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $123.44 and a 200 day moving average of $128.75. The firm has a market cap of $75.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.11.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.31 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 22.03% and a return on equity of 32.14%. Airbnb’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.13 earnings per share. Airbnb has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on ABNB shares. BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Airbnb in a report on Friday, November 7th. Mizuho set a $156.00 target price on Airbnb in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Zacks Research raised shares of Airbnb to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Airbnb from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, twenty have issued a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.31.

Insider Activity at Airbnb

In other news, CFO Elinor Mertz sold 12,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.65, for a total value of $1,555,287.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 444,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,685,535.50. This trade represents a 2.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 236,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.22, for a total value of $28,135,920.00. Following the sale, the director owned 704,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,932,668.30. The trade was a 25.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,682,760 shares of company stock valued at $208,202,189. 27.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

