Olympiad Research LP Invests $249,000 in AECOM $ACM

Olympiad Research LP purchased a new position in AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,202 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of AECOM during the second quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in AECOM by 604.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 458 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AECOM by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,080,814 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $100,224,000 after purchasing an additional 36,804 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of AECOM in the second quarter worth $272,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of AECOM by 763.2% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 6,629 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 5,861 shares during the last quarter. 85.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ACM opened at $133.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.16. The company has a market capitalization of $17.73 billion, a PE ratio of 29.17, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.06. AECOM has a 1-year low of $85.00 and a 1-year high of $135.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 1st. AECOM’s payout ratio is currently 22.66%.

ACM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price objective on AECOM from $128.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of AECOM from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of AECOM from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of AECOM from $126.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of AECOM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 11th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.30.

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

